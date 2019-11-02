Sally L. Pakalnis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally L. Pakalnis, 91, passed away Friday, November 1, 2019, at her home.

Sally was born February 10, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Thomas and Marie (Hartman) Graham, Sr.

She attended St. Patrick Church grade school and South High School.

She worked in downtown Youngstown at Klivan’s Brothers Jewelers and then for the State of Ohio Liquor Department for a number of years.

Sally was a member of the Canfield Federated Democrats Women’s Club for 30 years, where she held various offices. She also volunteered at St. Christine School while her children attended there.

Her greatest love was for her grandchildren and spending time with them.

Her husband, John A. Pakalnis, whom she married November 8, 1946, passed away July 26, 1979.

Sally is survived by her daughter, Joan (George) Turner of Boardman; a son, John Pakalnis of Poland; three grandchildren, Kyle, Jayme and Nicole Pakalnis and a sister, Rose Zonfa of Canfield.

Sally was also preceded in death by a sister, Dolores Bellino and a brother, Thomas J. Graham, Jr.

Family and friends may call Tuesday, November 5, 2019, from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m., at St. Patrick Church.

A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 a.m., at the church.

The family would like to thank Dr. Zinni for his wonderful care over the years.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to St. Patrick Church, 1410 Oak Hill Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44507.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

