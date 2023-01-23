NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Jeanne Fisher-Evans, 87, formerly of New Middletown, passed away peacefully with family by her side on Wednesday, January 18, 2023.



Sally was born July 29, 1935, in Massillon, the daughter of the late Willis and Kathryn Coulburn Hinman.



She was a graduate of Rayen High School.

As a teenager, she volunteered as a candy striper for Northside Hospital. Sally took great delight as Santa’s photographer at Christmas and later worked for Abbey Studio and McKelvey’s Department store.

With all her accomplishments, her greatest love and source of pride was being a homemaker and loving mother; she excelled in both until her very last day.



Sally was a dedicated member of Zion Lutheran Church in New Middletown and a committed member of the choir.

She enjoyed traveling the world, which included Europe and Asia. Sally’s love and compassion extended beyond family, always caring about others.



While her second husband, Donald Evans, was in a skilled nursing facility, she remained loyal and loving, visiting him daily, rain, shine or snow. She lovingly attended to his every need.



She also enjoyed talking to her friends everyday either texting or calling. She loved supporting abandoned and stray animals. She will be sadly missed by her dog, Izzy, who gave her so much love and joy.



Sally is survived by her son, James D. (Yimei) Fisher of Scottsdale, Arizona; daughter, Cheryl L. (Daniel) DeBow of Poland; as well as grandchildren, Michael (Ashley) Yurchison, Matthew Yurchison, Shayla (Jason) Johnson, James Fisher and Shi-Yu DeBow; great-granddaughter, Aundreaniah (Javon) White; great-grandsons, Nathaniel and Isaiah Johnson and two great-great-grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Carol Coriell of Denver, Colorado.



She was preceded in death by her first husband of 43 years, James Fisher, whom she married in 1954 and who passed away in 1997; her second husband, Donald W. Evans Sr., whom she married August 24, 2001 and who passed away October 30, 2017; a grandson, Ryan Yurchison and a brother, Jack Hinman.



Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 27, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel and from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Saturday, January 28, at Zion Lutheran Church in New Middletown where a funeral service will follow at 10:00 a.m.

