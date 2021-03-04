Sally Jean Reeder Tomasic, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Jean Reeder Tomasic, 76, peacefully entered eternal life Monday, March 1, 2021, while holding her sister Susie’s hand.

Sally was born January 11, 1945, to Robert and Mildred Reeder.

In 1963, she graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School and went on to receive her cosmetology license.

She proceeded to work at several salons, including Special Touch, where she got to work with her best friend, Phil. She thoroughly enjoyed her work.

She was a lifetime member of Pleasant Grove Presbyterian Church up until its closure. Sally’s faith was an aspect she ensured she passed onto her family. It is important to note that she always mentioned how she hoped God had a great sense of humor.

As a teenager, Sally looked forward to summers when she traveled with her aunt and uncle spinning cotton candy and dipping candy apples at the fairs and festivals. She then forever had a love for traveling. Sally enjoyed traveling to Florida – especially Key West and Disney World; Ocean City, Maryland and even closer-to-home trips such as Geneva-on-the-Lake, Sugar Creek and Cedar Point.

Sally was also an avid reader and spent numerous hours reading books from her favorite authors: James Patterson, Dean Koontz and Stephen King, to name a few.

Sally lived life to the fullest. She will always be remembered for her contagious humor, which always made everyone around her cry with laughter. She was exceptionally sociable and always had a story to tell — just ask anyone who heard the same story from her at least twice. She also enjoyed dining out, going to the movies and shopping — especially with her grandchildren. Sally was an avid supporter of Handel’s Ice Cream, her daughter’s cooking and baked goods.

Sally was greeted in Heaven by her late husband, William; her parents and her older brother, Robert “Bobby” Reeder.

She will be deeply missed by her two children, Ronald Kane of Austintown and Heidi Johnson of Struthers; her six grandchildren, Carl, Jenna, Christian, Cheyenne, Angeleena and Caila and her great-granddaughter, Lillian. She is also survived by her siblings, Richard Reeder of Youngstown and Sue Reeder of Boardman; along with her nephews and nieces.

Friends may call Friday morning, March 5, 2021, from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

Sally’s family wishes to express eternal gratitude to everyone at Hospice House, especially the nurses, who provided the most beautiful loving care and whose compassion and support were immeasurable.

In lieu of flowers, Sally wished for loved ones to donate to The Alzheimer Network of Youngstown.

Condolences sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

