POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Baumeier-Stevens, 91, died peacefully Wednesday night, November 22, 2023, at Hampton Woods Nursing Home surrounded by her family.

Sally was born August 25, 1932, in Inchon, South Korea, the daughter of Man-Sun Chung and Sun-Ii Kim.

She came to the United States in 1953 and attended the University of Missouri, graduating in 1958 with a Bachelor of Nursing. Sally later earned her Masters in Psychology in 1975.

She worked as a nursing professor at Daytona State, retiring as the Chairman of the Nursing Department.

Sally married Dr. Arlo Paul “A.P.” Baumeier on Aug. 24, 1957, and he died June 8, 1971. Her second husband was Paul “Red” Stevens, whom she married June 30, 2001. He died June 9, 2017.

Sally is survived by her sons, Dr. John (Mary) Baumeier of Liberty and Dr. Mark (Dr. Penny) Baumeier of South Lyon, Michigan; stepson, Cameron (Kristi) Stevens; stepdaughter, Melody (David) Stevens-Landsberger; sister, Hye Jung Moon; brother, Yoon Chung; seven grandchildren, Aaron, Aubrey, Allie (Jack), Sean, Andrew, Aidan and Alex and three great-grandchildren, Weston, Paisley and Indigo.

She was also preceded in death by her brothers, Yun Sung Chung and Hyo Sung Chung.

The family met on Saturday, November 25, 2023, for a private service at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Holy Family Church.

