YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sally Basista, 94,passed away peacefully on August 16, 2023 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

She was born on November 16, 1928, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Nicholas and Martha Kowach.

Sally graduated from The Rayen School and went on to become an office manager at MPW Industrial Services.

Outside of work, Sally was a pillar of strength in her community. She was a founding member of Immaculate Heart of Mary Church and actively participated in various church activities and became a member of their Altar and Rosary Society,

Sally’s proudest accomplishments were centered around her family. She found joy in cooking for them during the holidays, especially when making Kolachi, a traditional pastry that brought warmth and comfort to those fortunate enough to taste it. Additionally, Sally adored spending time with her great grandchildren, cherishing every moment with them. She also enjoyed playing bridge with her friends.

Sally’s husband, William M. Basista, was her rock throughout their marriage which began on January 28, 1950. Although he passed away on June 9, 2020, their love remained immeasurable and served as an inspiration to all who knew them.

Sally will be dearly missed by her sons, David S. (Kathleen) Basista of Kent and Dale (Tammy) Basista of Youngstown. She was also blessed with five loving grandchildren, Amy (Brian) Larocque, Kevin Basista, Angela Denari, Seth Basista, and Dale Lee (Kristie) Basista. Her legacy continues through her six great-grandchildren: Riana, Scarlett, Ava, Evan, Asher and Juliana. Sally’s love for her family was unconditional and she shared countless precious memories with them.

She was also preceded in death by numerous brothers and sisters.

Visitation will be held on Friday, August 18th, 2023, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. A second visitation will take place on Saturday, August 19, 2023, from 11:00 – 11:45 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church in Austintown. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at the church at 12:00 p.m..

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the American Foundation for the Blind, www.afb.org.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.