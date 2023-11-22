YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sachindra Ambalal Parikh passed away on Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital at the age of 86.



He was born in India on May 4, 1937 in Godhra Gujarat.

He worked at State Bank of India for more than 35 years and retired as a senior manager of State Bank of India Ahmedabad branch.

Mr. Parikh had been Youngstown resident for last 15 years.

Mr. Parikh is survived by his daughter, Kruti Shah (and her husband, Munir) of Poland; his son, Jignesh Parikh at present residing at Ahmedabad, India; three grandchildren, Khooshali, Manan and Priya and also his brother, Chandrakant Parikh



He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. Ambalal, Parikh and Chanda ben Parikh; his sister, Urmila, Parikh and brother, Niranjan Parikh.



Cremation service will be held at 4:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 22 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel located at 3701 Starr Centre Drive, Canfield, OH 44406.



In lieu of flowers, material tribute may take the form of donation to Second Harvest Food Bank, 2805 Salt Spring Road, Youngstown, OH 44509.

