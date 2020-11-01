Ruth “Jo” Burns, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth C. “Jo” Ferry Burns, 89, passed away peacefully at home on Friday, October 30, 2020 with her loving children at her side.

Ruth was born December 15, 1930 in New Castle, Pennsylvania to Irwin and Elizabeth (Murray) Ferry. The family moved to Youngstown, Ohio in 1939. She graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in 1949. Since childhood she was affectionately known to family as Jo.



She married Loren Burns on July 1, 1950. They lived in Poland where they raised their 12 children.

Ruth was an active parishioner of Holy Family Church. She was a charter member of Poland Knights of Columbus Council 4471 K-C Ettes until the group disbanded last year. She served the K-C Ettes at some point in every officer position. Ruth enjoyed monthly meetings with the Holy Family Seniors Group where she most recently served as President. She was a member of the National Slovak Society and served as secretary to the local NSS Assembly 731.

Everyone who knew Ruth enjoyed her delicious cooking and baking. She worked as a cook at the Blackburn Home in Poland for nearly 30 years. She loved sharing her skills with family and friends. Ruth also loved traveling, gardening and bowling.

Memories of Ruth will be cherished by her children, Laurie (Mike) Fox, Linda (Randy) Estes, Monica Grover, Bill, Don (Libby), Tim, John (Michele), Mary (Michael Verbanovic) Martini, Kathleen (James) Cessna, Jeffrey (Marion) and James; her brother, Fred (Eleanor) Dunn of Brooklyn, Connecticut. She will be greatly missed by her 36 grandchildren and 39 great-grandchildren.

Besides her husband of 46 years and her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Thomas and infant daughter, Anna; her brothers and their wives, William (Martha), Richard (Nancy) and Irwin Jr. Sky (Lois); her sisters and their husbands, Mary (Richard) Johnson and Margaret (Charles) Jenkins; son-in-law, Hank Grover; daughter-in-law, Ruth Burns; infant grandsons, Michael Burns and Corey Burns; infant great-grandson, Cyrus Burns and infant great-granddaughter, Brooke Gaither.

Family and friends may pay their respects 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road, Poland. Visitors are asked to follow current safety and health recommendations.

A Funeral Mass will be held at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2729 Center Road, Poland at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, November 4, 2020.

She will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery.

The family would like to extend appreciation to the nurses and staff of Ohio Living Hospice and Mercy Health Medical Center for their compassionate care during Ruth’s final days.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

