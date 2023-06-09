AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Jane Grinta, 94, leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness after passing peacefully Thursday, June 8, 2023 at home with family.

Ruth was born on October 1, 1928 in Champion to the late John N. and Sarah E. O’Rell Dawson.

Graduating from Chalker High School in 1946, she was married to William “Bill” Grinta for 59 years and devoted her life to being an exceptional wife, mother, great-grandmother, and friend.

To know Ruth was to know you were in the presence of an extraordinarily special person. Beyond her multitude of talents, she will be remembered for her radiant optimism, incredible mind, warmth and generosity. Small in stature with a smile that could fill the largest of rooms, Ruth embraced life with the glass completely full. She saw the brightest side of even the toughest situation with a characteristic pragmatism.

Tirelessly active and unassumingly gifted, Ruth taught sewing, was a 4HLeader in sewing and cooking for over a decade, and conducted craft classes. She could knit, stitch and quilt, and made baby clothes to donate to local hospitals. Ruth played a mean game of Rummy-O, loved bocce and line dancing, and kept fit as the eldest participant in her local exercise classes. She maintained close relationships with her friends and participated in weekly get togethers. Her love of culture and general intellectual curiosity were shared with and reflected in her children, all of whom are gifted artists.

She is survived by her children, Janine Grinta and Jeff Grinta both of Sacramento, California and Jim (Ana) Grinta of Simi Valley, California; four grandchildren, Gabriel, Lennon, Sage, and Athena (Wency); two great-grandchildren, Ares and Elan; and several nieces and nephews.

Ruth was also preceded in death by two brothers, Bill and Ray Dawson.

Join us in celebrating and honoring her light and life. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, June 15, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

