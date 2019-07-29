Ruth Irene Tidswell, Boardman, Ohio – Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 31 at 10:00 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, for Ruth Irene Tidswell, 83, who died peacefully early Friday morning, July 26, at home, surrounded by her family and friends.

Ruth was born January 24, 1936, in Youngstown, the daughter of Harry and Ida (Rhodes) Smith.

Ruth was a homemaker who devoted her life to caring for her family.

She enjoyed bowling, crocheting, quilting and embroidery. She looked forward to her winters in New Port Richey with her family. She also loved to go on bus trips, play cards, trips to Vegas and exploring Amish Country.

Ruth was a member of Disabled American Veterans Aux. No. 3

Her husband, William J. Tidswell, whom she married April 17, 1954, died May 4, 1993.

Ruth is survived by five daughters, Karen (Santo) Valentin of Youngstown, Ruth Ann (Tony) Caruso of Youngstown, Rose Ann (Charles) Gibson of New Port Richey, Florida, Mary Louise (Tom) Clark of New Port Richey, Florida and Linda (Greg) Fisher of Nancy, Kentucky; two sons, William (Donna) Tidswell of Boardman and John Tidswell (Kim Dickey) of Geneva, Ohio; a brother, Harry (Rose Anne) Smith of Lawrenceberg, Tennessee; 13 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren and one great-great-granddaughter and her dearest friend 67 years, Audrey Kwiecien of Youngstown.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; stepmother, Doris Smith; an infant son, Joseph and a great-grandson, Mikey.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, July 30 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

