Ruth I. Reeder, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Private services were held for Ruth I. Reeder, 96, who died early Saturday morning, May 9, 2020, at her home.

Ruth was born May 30, 1923, in Reynoldsville, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Milo Ivan and Twila Mae Baun Lingenfelter.

She was a graduate of Woodrow Wilson High School and worked as a clerk at Wilkenson Pharmacy.

She attended Gibson Heights Presbyterian Church and will be remembered for her many talents; knitting, cross stitch, crochet, ceramics and baking. For many years, Ruth received numerous awards for her artistry and baking at the Canfield Fair.

She is survived by her sister, Phyllis Porcase; several nieces and nephews, including her niece, Vicki Porcase, who has served as her caregiver for the past six years; two stepdaughters and two stepsons.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Lucas and her second husband, Robert G. Reeder; her parents, Milo and Twila Mae Lingenfelter. She was also preceded in death by her stepmother, Mable Elizabeth Alm Lingenfelter, who raised her after her birth mother’s death when she was 6; a son, Richard Lucas and two brothers, James and Eugene Lingenfelter.

She will be laid to rest at Lake Park Cemetery.

A special thank you to the Ohio Living Hospice team for all of the care and time provided to Ruth over the last three years of her life and her private caregiver Jazmine from First Light.

Professional arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

