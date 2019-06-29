Ruth Holmes Obituary

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Holmes, age 74, died Thursday afternoon, June 27, 2019, at Hospice House.

Ruth was born April 2, 1945, in Youngstown, a daughter of William and Lorene (Harris) Reynallt.

A lifelong area resident, she was a graduate of Poland High School.

She worked as a machinist and press operator for U.S. Can for over 20 years.

Ruth loved animals, especially horses. She raised horses on her farm and competed in horse shows, winning numerous regional championships with both Saddlebreds and Morgans. She also had a big heart for rescuing injured animals.

Ruth volunteered as a 4-H Advisor for many years and was an avid bocce player. She was involved in the Lowellville Doubles Bocce League and the Mount Caramel Women’s Bocce League.

She is survived by her husband of 19 years, Joe Bova, of Lowellville; her son, Keith Vavrinak of Davenport, Iowa and his wife, Dr. Michelle McElroy; her sisters, Carolyn (Tom) Smolan, of Escondido, California and Maribeth (Rudy) Wilmer, of North Canton; her brother, Bill (Marsha) Reynallt, of Austintown; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Ruth was preceded in death by her parents.

May she enjoy visiting her family and friends in heaven and enjoy trail rides on her beloved horses. God bless you and happy trails.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, July 1, from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel, 2726 Center Road. Condolences may be sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.