AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Heckman, 76, passed away on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at Hospice House in Poland.

She was born on May 15, 1947 in Cincinnati, a daughter to the late Herbert and Elinor Ringhand Goldberg.





Ruth’s legacy will continue to live on through her family and friends, who loved her dearly. She is survived by her three daughters, Denise (Greg) Bada of Austintown, Debrah (David) Ramsey of Ellsworth and Kim (Mike) Bullman of Austintown; five grandchildren, David, Candice, Annie, Jacob and Abigail and a great-granddaughter, Elizabeth.

Her husband, Robert Heckman, whom she married March 15, 1967, passed away in October 1981.



As the owner of Budapest Inn for a quarter-century, Ruth brought joy into the lives of many people through delicious food served with genuine care for their customers. Ruth put everything behind into making Budapest Inn special in every way possible thus gaining love and appreciation from its loyal customers.

Ruth was laid to rest at Tod Homestead Cemetery next to her beloved husband.

Professional arrangements were handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

