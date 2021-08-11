Ruth Elizabeth Vendemia, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ruth Elizabeth Vendemia, 92, passed away peacefully Thursday, August 5, 2021, with her family by her side.

She was born July 4, 1929, in Youngstown, the daughter of Frank and Hilda Scheetz Rentsch. She will forever be a “Yankee Doodle Dandy;” her family will miss the tradition of her singing the song each year.

Ruth graduated from Austintown Fitch High School in 1946.

She worked full time at A&P as a comptometer operator in accounts payable from 1946 to 1955 and thereafter, part time for many years while raising her two children. She then worked from 1970 until her retirement in 1986 at General Motors Corporation in the accounts payable department.

Ruth married her husband, Guy, on June 6, 1953, at St. Brendan Church in Youngstown. They enjoyed 66 years of married life prior to Guy’s passing February 5, 2020.

She was a charter member of St. Joseph Church in Austintown and a past member of the Ladies Guild. She was also a member of the Austintown Fitch GALS Club since high school and was a member of the Arion Chorus.

She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother and grandmother. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her family. In her earlier years, she enjoyed cooking and baking, doing puzzles and crafts, reading, playing cards, golfing and swimming. From 1989 until 2015, she looked forward each year to spending winters in Ruskin, Florida with Guy.

Ruth will be sadly missed and remembered by her two children, Barbara (Michael) Pacak of Bellingham, Massachusetts and William (Maureen) Vendemia of Boardman and her three grandchildren, Megan Vendemia of Anaheim, California, Eric Vendemia of Grandview Heights and Alexander Pacak of Uxbridge, Massachusetts. She also leaves her sister-in-law, Patricia Vendemia of Brookfield and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Guy; stepfather, Gene Kaiser; aunts and uncles, Clayton, Martin, Alma, Stella, Marcella, Robert and Carl Scheetz, with whom she was raised; several cousins and her sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Joan (Gene) Grayson, Teresa (Chuck) Gelety and Francis Vendemia.

The family especially wants to thank the staff at The Inn at Christine Valley, who became like family, for their kind and compassionate care over the last several years. They would also like to thank Crossroads Hospice who provided exceptional support and comfort at the end of her life.

Calling hours for family and friends will be 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. Saturday, August 14, 2021, at St. Joseph Church on New Road in Austintown. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery in Austintown.

Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, the family requests that everyone wear a mask and practice social distancing.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Ruth’s memory to The Inn at Christine Valley for the Activities Department, 3150 S. Schenley Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44511, or Crossroads Hospice, 3743 Boettler Oaks Drive, Suite E, Green, OH 44685.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

