Rusty L. Russell, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rusty L. Russell, age 57, passed away Friday, March 20, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born April 1, 1962, in Alliance, a son of George and Delores (Brickner) Russell.



Rusty was a welder for Winkle Industries for 27 years.

He was an avid golfer and played in the Reserve Run golf league. He had a passion for woodworking, guns, cars and doing anything for anybody.



Rusty is survived by his wife, Sharon (Jackson) Russell, whom he married April 29, 1994; his father, George Russell, of Damascus; his son, Christopher (Mandy) Russell, of Hartville; three sisters, Lorrie (Seth) Lepper, of Akron, Robin (Mike) Husk, of Tennessee and Bobbie Jo Russell, of Struthers; his brother, Les Russell, of Akron; two granddaughters, Eden and Evelyn Russell; his mother-in-law, Ilene Jackson; father-in-law, William Jackson and brother-in-law, Jerry Jackson.



He was preceded in death by his mother.



There will be no services.



Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Salem Chapel, 1858 E. State St. Salem, OH 44460.

