Rudy J. Zemelka, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rudy J. Zemelka, 70, died suddenly Monday morning, February 15, 2021, in the emergency room at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital.

Rudy was born September 3, 1950, the son of Frank and Christine Glever Zemelka.

After graduating from St. Clairsville High School, he attended Ohio University and later graduated from the Ohio State Highway Patrol Academy.

He served as a trooper with the Ohio State Highway Patrol for over 31 years before retiring as a lieutenant. He then served as the Chief of the police department at Humility of Mary Health Partners for 12 years and was currently working as an investigator for the Gervelis Law Office.

Rudy served in the U.S. Army Reserves.

He was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church.

Rudy was an avid Browns, Indians, Penguins and Ohio State fan.

He is survived by his wife, the former Debra Bartolo, whom he married September 12, 1970; a daughter, Holly (T.J.) D’Apolito of Canfield; a son, Brant (Yvette) Zemelka of Boardman; a brother, Frank (Kathy) Zemelka of Cleveland; four grandchildren, Brant Zemelka II, Cole Zemelka and Joey and Karley D’Apolito; a brother-in-law, Kem (Dana) Bartolo of Fairpoint and his furry grandchildren, Bixby, Paco, Lil Bit and Zora.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Gerry Zemelka.

Services will be 7:00 p.m. Friday, February 19 with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael Cariglio officiating, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starrs Centre Drive, Canfield, OH 44406.

Friends may call 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home, Friday, February 19, prior to the service.

Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rudy Zemkelka, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Friday, February 19 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.