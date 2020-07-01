Ruby Iris Rich, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohi (MyValleyTributes) – Ruby Iris Rich, 39, passed away Monday, June 29, at her home.

Ruby was born June 5, 1981 in Mountain View, Arkansas, the daughter of James Michael and Kathleen J. (Kwiatkowski) Rich.

She was a 2000 graduate of Salem High School, was a certified welder, tattoo artist, as well as talented artist.

She was an active member of the First Friends Church of Salem and its ministries, living her motto “I’d rather have your time than your dime.”

Ruby is survived by her daughters, whom she called the three songbirds, Mia, Mya and Maylee; two sisters, Dandelion (Justin Downs) Rich of Salem and Mesha E. (Shawn) Coffman and their son, Jude, of Salem; a brother, Seth (Diana White) Rich of Austin, Texas; her companion, Joseph S. Murphy and his son, Jameson Murphy; an aunt, Kris Rich; an uncle, Randolph Rich and her dear friend, Bill Blankenship.

She was preceded in death by her parents and an aunt, Patricia Retzloff.

In Ruby’s words, “May we celebrate the time we were blessed to have them and remember the good die young.”

Friends may call from Noon – 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon, July 5 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, 1885 E. Main Street, Salem, Ohio.

A Memorial Service will then be held Sunday, July 5 at 3:00 p.m. at the First Friends Church of Salem.

Ruby’s family, the funeral home and church will be practicing social distancing and proper health protocol. As a social courtesy, please wear a mask or facial covering. If you are unable to attend, the family understands and acknowledges your thoughts and prayers as a tribute to Ruby.

Ruby’s family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to a memorial in Ruby’s name in care of the family or the funeral home.

This tribute may be viewed and condolences sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

