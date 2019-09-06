Roy E. Bush, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roy E. Bush, 70, died Thursday morning September 5 at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital after a short courageous battle with cancer.

Roy was born February 26, 1949, in Steubenville, the son of Roland C. and Mary Bates Bush.

He was a 1967 graduate of Salem High School and attended Youngstown State University’s Dana School of Music. While in school, he was a member and past president of Phi Mu Alpha Sinfonia, national music fraternity.

Roy began his music career at the former Sebastian Music Center in Youngstown. He later became the piano and organ manager for Falls Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls and owned The Music Place in Boardman.

While a member of Holy Family Church years ago, Roy was in the choir and contemporary music ensemble. For the past several years, Roy dedicatedly worked as the music director at St. Joseph Church in Austintown.

Throughout the years, Roy performed with many area bands as keyboard player and drummer. He earned the President’s Award and Crescendo Club Awards from Church Organ Systems, division of Baldwin Piano and Organ Company.

Besides his passion for music, Roy enjoyed golfing. He was a charter member and past president for Holy Family Golf League, former member of Flying B Golf League and currently golfed in Knoll Run’s Golf League.

Roy is survived by his daughter, Julianne Bush of Poland; his companion Mitzi Hrvatin Everhart and his former wife, Mary Ann Bilas.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Prayers will begin 9:30 a.m. Monday, September 9 at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Church.

Friends and family may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Sunday, September 8, at the funeral home.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, September 9 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.