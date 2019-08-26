Ross E. Vitullo, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial service will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 6:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, for Ross E. Vitullo, 76, who passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, after a lengthy illness.

Ross was born on April 9, 1943, in Youngstown.

He graduated from Struthers High School in 1961 and earned a Bachelor of Arts Degree in 1966 from Youngstown State University. He did post grad work at Eastern Michigan University.

Ross was a retired steelworker. He was especially proud to have worked in the open hearth, U.S. Steel, Ohio Works in Youngstown. Ross became chief scrap inspector at U.S. Steel Baytown Works, in Baytown, Texas. He also worked as the grievance chairman for C&T Staff at the Baytown Texas Works. Ross never lost a case while he was grievance chairman, which was a great source of pride for him.

As a World War II history buff, Ross had an extensive library collection on military equipment, with a focus on the Russian Front and the Battle of Stalingrad.

Ross enjoyed trips to Cedar Point and Frankenmuth, Michigan, visiting local farming stands, watching television, cutting his lawn with his double-bagger riding mower and using his super charged snow blower during winter months.

To cherish his memory, Ross leaves his loving wife of 53 years, the former Janice Markovich, whom he married June 18, 1966; his beloved son, Vincent Vitullo; loved family pet, Mittens the kitten and his sister-in-law, Carol (Mark) Yanik of Nicholasville, Kentucky and her family.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, August 29 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Special thanks and appreciation from his family are directed to the I.C.U. unit doctors and nursing staff at Mercy Health at Belmont for their compassionate care during his recent illness. A thank you to Dr. Pandya, the staff at Fresenius Cornersburg for their care during his treatment and to Dr. Edward Miller, his family physician and staff.

“My dearest husband Ross:

It seems like it was just yesterday when we were married. The 53 years we had together passed too quickly. Your passing has left a great void in my heart that only you can fill. To go on without you is too painful to contemplate.

You were always there for me and I for you. You were the strength of our family. You will always be my one and only love. You will live forever in my heart.”

A television tribute will air Tuesday, August 27 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.