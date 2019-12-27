Rosemary Wollet, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary Wollet, 61, died peacefully on Tuesday, December 24, 2019, at home, surrounded by her family.

She was born on December 15, 1958, in Youngstown, the daughter of Walter and Mary Frances McNally Wollet.

Rosemary was a 1976 graduate of Ursuline High School.

She graduated with honors from Youngstown State University with a degree in mathematics in 1980.

Rosemary was kind, loving, intelligent, generous, beautiful and one of a kind. She was selfless with her time and love with her family and anyone she met. She loved to have parties, especially her annual Halloween party for her nieces and nephews. She always made and had the best, most creative costumes. Rosemary made everyone feel welcome in her home, and always found the outlier at the party to make sure they felt welcome. She just had a gift for making someone feel loved. She especially loved her family and her greatest joy was being with her mom, siblings, nieces and nephews.

Rosemary was philanthropic and generously volunteered her time at The Dorothy Day House and Mahoning County Historical Society.

She was a proud supporter of Youngstown State University and established the Mr. and Mrs. Walter C. Wollet scholarship.

She was intelligent and logical and taught all of us the eye roll. She would go up against anyone for family, if you had an issue the first one you’d call was Aunt Roe Roe because she’d always take your side and find a way to find a broken policy or loophole.

She was brilliant. She started her professional work at a young age and many of her fondest memories were from the people and friends she met during that chapter in her life.

Rosemary had a long career in business as an entrepreneur and in sales. She started in sales as an account executive at Xerox Corporation. She achieved top 10 nationally in sales as an account executive at Eczel Corporation. She was a founding partner and vice president of ESI Automated Systems and vice president of CAD Warehouse, a computer-aided-design equipment company. She was later a sales manager at Automated Tech Tools. Rosemary received many business awards throughout her career.

Above all though, Rosemary’s family gave her the most joy. Aunt Roe Roe made her family feel so special and those memories are her greatest gift.

From a young age, she loved her family and made them all feel important and special. She loved to hear what was going on in everyones life and was always there if you needed her.

She became a dog person later in life and loved her CC. She also loved having her “buddies” visit her from across the street and it made her feel so special when Torin took over the house and Aiden always came to eat steak. She loved when Ian came to hangout with her.

She was an excellent cook and anything she made or cooked was exceptional, especially her her ribs and baking. She loved to can vegetables and proudly taught her sister. She won first and second prize for canning jam recipes at the Canfield Fair.

Rosemary loved to attend country music concerts and YSU football games with her nieces, nephews and brothers. She loved to dance and had great memories of her Ursuline danceline days.

Her family and friends will miss her dearly. She loved her family to infinity and beyond.

She leaves her mother, Mary Frances Wollet; sister, Mary Beth (Kevin) Scheetz; her brothers, Bill (Kerri) Wollet, Mark (Marilyn) Wollet, Harry (Joanne) Wollet, Jeff (Renee) Wollet and Michael (Jennifer) Wollet; nieces, Molly Colaneri, Emily Wollet, Cally Wollet, Rebecca Bolchalk, Jillian Wollet and Delaney Wollet; nephews, Ian, Aiden and Torin Scheetz, Walt and Gene Wollet, Brian, Tim and Mark Wollet, Luke and Adam Wollet, James and Eric Wollet and Matthew and Jonathan Wollet; great-nieces and great-nephews, Gabby and Nicolas Colaneri, Quinn and Drew Bolchalk, Genevieve Bolchalk, Georgia McKissic, Benjamin Wollet, Zoe Wollet and Mark Wollet; aunt, Ellen McNally Reed; cousins who were more like siblings, Jim, David, Kevin and Ned Reed, Mary Beth Nooney and Tom McNally and Janene Walker; her dog, CC, who brought her so much joy and her ” angels,” Jean, Maryjohn, Kara and Theresa.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her father.

Family and friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

Prayers will begin 10:30 a.m. on Monday, December 30, 2019 at the funeral home.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on December 30, 2019 at St. Michael Church.

The family asks that any contributions be made in her name to the Dorothy Day House in Youngstown.

