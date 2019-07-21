Rosemary O. (O’Neil) Tyrrell, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary O. Tyrrell, age 81, died on Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the Hospice of the Valley Hospice House, surrounded by her loving family.

Rosemary was born on March 27, 1938, in Youngstown, a daughter to the late David and Florence (Monroe) O’Neil.

She was a 1956 graduate of Ursuline High School. She received a teaching degree from Youngstown State University and went on to teach at St. Edward School for 30+ years.

In April 1970, she married Robert Q. Tyrrell and together they had five children.

Rosemary loved to help out in the community. She was very involved at St. Edward Parish. She also volunteered her time at The Dorothy Day House and the soup kitchen. Spending time with her family and friends was important to her and she would love to get together with them any time she could.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert Q. Tyrrell.

She is survived by her three sisters, Susan (O’Neil) Mehlig, Kathleen (O’Neil) Harold and Mary V. O’Neil; two brothers, Arthur O’Neil and David O’Neil; five children, Robert Tyrrell, Sean Tyrrell, Timothy Tyrrell, Maureen (Tyrrell) Crossm and Patrick Tyrrell and eight grandchildren.

Rosemary was an amazing wife, friend, sister, mother and grandmother and will be dearly missed.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Edward Church, 240 Tod Lane, Youngstown. The family will greet friends at church from 10:00 – 11:45 a.m.

Remembrances can be made by donations to or volunteering your time at Dorothy Day House, 620 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44502.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeal Homes, Austintown Chapel. Please visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences.