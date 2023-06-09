CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemary Lazar, 95, died Tuesday, June 5, 2023 at St. Elizabeth’s hospital surrounded by her family.

A lifelong resident of Youngstown, Rosemary was born June 3, 1928, the daughter of the late Pasquale and Mary (Diana) Lucarell.

She was a 1946 graduate of The Rayen School. At Rayen, she made lifelong friends, her club girls, that met regularly well into their 80s.

Before retiring to raise her family, she worked at Kings Jewelry.

Rosemary was a longtime parishioner of St. Christine Church, a regular at 4:00 Mass and a member of the Women’s Garden Club.

Rosemary’s husband, Victor Lazar, whom she married October 1, 1949, died September 4, 2004. Rosemary and Vic traveled to many international countries through Vic’s business association trips. She saw the world with him and he was her world.

Rosemary’s greatest achievement in life was the deep love and adoration she received from her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. As Mom, Grandma and Gigi she provided her family with wisdom and unwavering support. Anyone who knew her or met her was touched by her kindness and her ability to make a person feel special. She embraced her children’s and grandchildren’s spouses as her own. She was determined and blessed to be able to live independently in her 90s enjoying sunrises and sunsets from the expansive view from her home. Rosemary had an indomitable Faith that guided her daily and embraced her as she faced her short illness at the end of her life.

She is survived by her children, Steve (Paula) Lazar of Hong Kong, China, Pam (David) Rickert of Boardman, Wendy (Michael) Cosgrove of Salem and Bruce (Judy) Lazar of Canfield; sisters, Joann Schanz of Austintown, Patricia Morella of Liberty and Barbara Zitcovich of Poland; grandchildren, Laura (Johann) Lazar, Justin Lazar, Matthew (Madgel) Rickert, Kevin Rickert, Kate (Chris) Marcum, Jonathan (Chrystin) Rickert, Jessica (James) Mastrovito, Josh Cosgrove, Shelby Lazar, Victor Lazar and Josh (Sara) Lazar and great-grandchildren, Marcus Rickert and Zane and Mason Burbick, Max and Miles Marcum, Lenora Rickert, Hunter and Hadley Mastrovito and Paul and Cecilia Lazar.

She is preceded in death by her sisters, Minnie Long, Annette Blair, Judy Conners, Jean Braun, Anita Giesler, Jeraldine Brennan and Shirley Costas and brother, Patrick Lucarell.

Family and friends may call Friday, June 9 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel and Saturday, June 10 from 10:00 – 10:45 a.m. at St. Christine Church. A Mass of Christian burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at church.

Visit www.higgins-reardon.com to send condolences to the family.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Rosemary Lazar, please visit our flower store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, June 11 at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.