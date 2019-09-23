Rosemarie Antonoff, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosemarie Antonoff, 80, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Briarfield Manor .

She was born February 18, 1939, in Youngstown, a daugher of the late Simeon and Elizabeth (Valyo) Hardy.

Rosemarie was a 1957 graduate of Chaney High School.

She was a member of St. Michael Church.

She enjoyed going to the monthly card club with the girls, crafting and cooking. Her greatest love was spending time with family; especially her grandchildren.

Her husband, Michael R. Antonoff, whom she married July 23, 1960, passed away August 4, 2016.

Rosemarie is survived by her daugher, Cynthia Cerimele of Youngstown; a son, Michael Antonoff of Columbus; a sister, Mary Ann (Gerald) Rembowski and four grandchildren, Elizabeth (Ryan) Kelly, Dante Cerimele, Olivia Antonoff and Allison Antonoff.

She was also preceded in death by a sister, Marie Wurzel and three brothers, Simeon, Robert and Richard Hardy.

Family and friends may call Wednesday, September 25, 2019 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Prayers will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 at 9:15 a.m. at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Michael Church.

Burial will take place at Calvary Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to American Diabetes Association, 10200 Alliance Road #101, Cincinnati, OH 45242.

