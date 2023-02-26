BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roseanne Roh, 93, died peacefully Monday, February 20, 2023 at Briarfield Place.

Roseanne was born March 3, 1929, in McDonald, the daughter of Stephen and Anna Hrivnak Sikora.

She was a graduate of McDonald High School.

She worked in the drafting room at US Steel until retiring to raise her family.

Roseanne was a member of Zion Lutheran Church. In her spare time, she enjoyed sewing and quilting. She also loved the companionship of her cats.

Her husband, Myron S. Roh, whom she married September 5, 1953 died May 19, 2003.

Roseanne is survived by her son, Dr. Mark S. (Mary) Roh of Naples, Florida; daughter, Rebecca (Wayne) Tennant of Canfield; sister, Olga Pallo of Berlin Center; eight grandchildren, Erin (David) Josepho, Matthew (Tina) Roh, James (Emma) Roh, Alex George, Leigh George, Annabelle Roh, Madalyn Roh, Ellie Roh and Kyle (Stephanie) Tennant; seven great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her daughter Gayle S. George; granddaughter, Lauren “LuLu” Roh; sisters, Margaret Suchanek and Wilma Fusek; and brother Albert Sikora.

Per Roseanne’s wishes, there will be a private family memorial at a later date.

The family would like to thank the staff at Briarfield Place for the exceptional care and compassion given to Roseanne.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to Zion Lutheran Church.

Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.



