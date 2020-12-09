Roseann P Rushen, Boardman, Ohio

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roseann P. Rushen, 89, died Saturday afternoon, December 5, 2020, at Assumption Village.

Roseann was born December 4, 1931, in Youngstown, the daughter of James and Mary Serluco Andio.

She was a school teacher with her master’s degree in the Youngstown school system for more than 35 years before retiring in 1995.

She was a member of St. Charles Church and a former member of St. Luke Church.

Roseann was a member of the Friends of the Boardman Library, the Catholic Collegiate, the Woman’s Committee for children’s concerts and M.R.T.A.

She enjoyed sharing lunch with her teaching friends and high school classmates.

Her husband, Charles R. Rushen, whom she married October 5, 1957, died April 19, 2013.

She is survived by two daughters, Marianne (Kenny Duponty) Rushen of Youngstown and Karen (Mark) Sedmock of North Canton; a son, Paul (Kelly) Rushen of Boardman; a sister, Margaret Kennedy of Jupiter, Florida; six grandchildren, Lauren (Heath) Halter, Christopher (Kirsten) Sedmock, Andrew Sedmock and Connor, Ryan and Colin Rushen and five great-grandchildren, Hanna, Harper, Poppy, Oliver and Noah.

Besides her husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Tony and Ralph Andio.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, December 12, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Charles Church.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to St. Charles Church in Roseann’s memory.

Because of the current health threat due to the coronavirus, the church and family will be practicing current health protocols. If you are unable to attend the Mass, the family understands and thanks you for your prayers.

Professional arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. This tribute may be viewed and condolences sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

