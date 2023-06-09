CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roseann Bord, 89, died Sunday, May 28, 2023, at Briarfield Place with her daughters by her side.

Roseann was born November 24, 1933, in Youngstown, a daughter of James and Ellen Thornton Sweeney.

She was a 1952 graduate of Ursuline High School and attended YSU. She then went to cosmetology school.

She later worked at McKelvey’s Department Store in downtown Youngstown.

Roseann enjoyed crossword puzzles and was an avid Notre Dame fan. A devoted mother and grandmother, Roseann loved praying and giving thanks for her family every morning.

Roseann is survived by her daughters, Monique (Wayne) Sherwood of Burlington, Ontario and Danielle Bord of Youngstown; sister, Ruth Wylie of Atlanta, Georgia; brother, Miles Sweeney of North Jackson; four grandchildren, Zachary and Delaney Bord and Ryan and Andrew Sherwood; and two great-grandchildren, Angel and D’Angelo.

In addition to her parents, Roseann was preceded in death by her son, Freddy Bord; her sister, Madeline Mackin and former husband, Fred Bord.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 9, 2023, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023, at St. Charles Church.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

Roseann’s family extends a heartfelt thank you to the staff at The Inn at Ironwood and Briarfield Place, especially Michele Watkins, Mary Beaver and Ed and Diane Reese, for their care and compassion.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Roseann’s memory may be made to the Mahoning County Dog Warden, 1230 N. Meridian Road, Suite B, Youngstown, OH 44509.

