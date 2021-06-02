Rose T. Koneval, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose T. Koneval, 87, died peacefully Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at AustinWoods Nursing Home from complications of Covid-19.

Rose was born October 21, 1933, in Youngstown, the daughter of Samuel and Theresa (Napolitano) Fiordelise.

She was a 1951 graduate of The Rayen School, where she proudly led her school as head majorette. Rose then attended Youngstown College and later started working at the Vindicator.



After raising her family, Rose worked at State Farm, Lincoln National and retired from Pavlich Insurance.

Rose enjoyed many hobbies, which started with ceramics, where many family members proudly display the nativity sets and Christmas trees she made for them. She also tried her luck at bowling at Wedgewood Lanes and later Bocce at the Saxon Club, both where she made lifelong friends. Rose looks forward every year to where the next travel adventure would take her. She was blessed to be able to travel with family and friends to Hawaii, Bahamas, Punta Cana, Niagara Falls, Florida and of course many casinos. In between all of this, Rose always loved to have family dinners where she displayed her skills at Italian foods and many varieties of meals. You could also always see Rose (Nana) at her grandchildren’s sporting events and plays and even enjoyed a Disney/Busch Gardens vacation with them.

Rose was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond M. Koneval, whom she married November 6, 1951 and died June 17, 2012; sister, Sara Tabachino; brother, Marshall Fiordelise and her parents.

Rose will be missed by her daughter, Theresa Koneval (Dan Richards) of Austintown; two sons, Stephen Koneval of Beloit and Michael Koneval of Boardman and six grandchildren, Stephen, Jacob, Gillian, Danielle, Samantha and Adam.

Family and friends may call Saturday, June 5 from 9:00 – 9:45 a.m. at Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Basilica.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. with the Very Rev. Msgr. Michael J. Cariglio officiating.



The family would like to thank all of their family and friends who have helped over the last year with their support, visits and prayers.



Professional arrangements are being handled by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.



A television tribute will air Thursday, June 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.