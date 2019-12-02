Rose Marie Romano, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie Romano, 84, passed away Thursday, November 28, 2019. She left this earth peacefully from her home, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born October 28, 1935, in Hillsville, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Samuel and Mary Rich Gasperoni.

Rose graduated from Bessemer High School.

She worked at First Federal Bank in Youngstown and was an administrative assistant for the Stevens & Company in Boardman.

Rose was also a devoted member of Holy Family Church.

Rose’s lasting legacy was her love for her family, who always came first. She cared for her mother and other close relatives with kindness and selflessness. She especially loved spending time with her grandchildren and was always a special part of their lives. Her greatest passion was cooking, preparing Sunday dinner and holiday meals that were greatly enjoyed by all who were lucky enough to sit down at her table.

Rose is survived by her husband of 62 years, Joesph H. Romano, whom she married July 13, 1957; her daughter, Karen (Jim) Romano Melone of Poland; two sons, Joe Romano of Boardman and David (Amy) Romano of Poland and four grandchildren, Dante Romano, Gabriela Romano, Matteo Melone and Mia Melone. Rose is also survived by her uncle, Emil “Meme” Gasperoni of Florida, who was a cherished part of her life and her brother, Michael (Gere) Gasperoni, also of Florida.

The Romano family would also like to extend its most heartfelt gratitude to Amy Coril Greer, Carrine Esenwein, Devera Bonica, Maria Laboy and several other wonderful caregivers who took care of Rose at her home with love and compassion.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Holy Family Church, with the Rev. Msgr. William Connell officiating. Family and friends may call 9:30 – 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, December 3 at the church prior to Mass.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Alzheimer’s Association Greater East Ohio Area Chapter, 3711 Starrs Centre Drive, Suite 4, Canfield, OH 44514.

Professional arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, December at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.

