WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Rose Marie McCulley, 88, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Community Skilled Nursing Home in Warren. Rose formerly resided on Burkey Road in Austintown, where she was surrounded by neighbors whom she loved dearly.

She was born on April 7, 1934, in Youngstown, a daughter of George and Matilda Brancho Frew.

She was a 1953 graduate of Chaney High School and worked at KMart for 27 years.

Rose enjoyed shopping, especially at Kohls and TJ Maxx, going out to eat with friends, spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and she loved her dog, Marlin.

She was a member of the Ladies Shrine of Youngstown.

She married the love of her life, David Ian McCulley, Sr., on May 12, 1956; he preceded her in death on April 8, 2002.

Rose is survived by her son, David (Susan) McCulley, Jr., of Liberty; daughter, Lori Rushalko of Phoenix, Arizona; Chrisse Mendes, whom she loved like a daughter; three grandchildren, Jessica (Nathan) Butler, Sarah (Brian) McCulley and Taylor (Brennan) McCulley; Kalla (Jason) Sykes, whom she loved like a granddaughter; four great-grandchildren, Carter, Gracie, Salem and Winter; and her great-granddogs, Maisy and Cheesedoodle.

In addition to her parents and husband, Rose was preceded in death by her son, Robert S. McCulley; and brother, George Robert Frew.

Calling hours will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel. Services to celebrate Rose’s life will be at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022, at the funeral home, followed by a committal service in GreenHaven Memorial Gardens.

