BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie Virginia Colla, 87, is rejoicing in the presence of her Lord. She died Thursday, February 17, 2022, after a brief illness.

She was born in Youngstown, a daughter of Nicholas and Mary Marinelli Colla, the youngest of five children.

Rose Marie was known as “JuJu” to her family and friends.

JuJu was a self-employed hairdresser.

Her parents, siblings and a nephew predeceased her.

She is survived by 11 nieces and nephews, as well as numerous great- and great-great-nieces and -nephews.

Her life-verse and goal was, “Be still and know that I am God.” Psalm 46:10.

Thank you most sincerely Ed and Diane Reese of Briarfield Corporation, the staff at the Inn at Christine Valley and the staff at Hospice House of Hospice of the Valley.

A private celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes. Condolences can be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Rose Marie Colla, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, March 2 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.