Rose D. Skelly Obituary

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Prayers will be held Tuesday, June 25 at 12:45 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 1:30 p.m. at St. Christine Church, for Rose D. Skelly, 98, formerly of Austintown, who passed away early Friday morning, June 21, 2019, at Masternick Memorial Health Care Center.

She was born February 23, 1921, in Dunkirk, New York, a daughter of the late Rocco and Angeline (Rado) Acquavia.

Rose graduated from Dunkirk High School.

She was dedicated to her family and raising her children.

She was a member of St. Christine Church, where she was active in their choir, Infant of Prague, Bereavement Dinner Committee and the Care Team.

Her husband, Louis W. Skelly, whom she married September 20, 1941, passed away January 4, 1997.

Rose is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Collins of Youngstown and Charolette Eskay of Youngstown; two sons, Robert Skelly of Morganton, North Carolina and Brian (Betsy) Skelly of Gallatin, Tennessee; 18 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren and a sister, Jean Adamczac of Dunkirk, New York.

She was also preceded in death by four sisters, Mary Acquavia, Carmel Leone, Nancy St. George and Helen Pantano; two brothers, Frank Acquavia and Msgr. Pat Acquavia; an infant brother, Danny Acquavia and a grandson, Danny Collins.

Family and friends may call on Monday, June 24 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes and Cremation Services.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to All Care Hospice, 6715 Tippecanoe Road Suite B-101, Canfield, OH 44406; or Masternick Memorial Health Care Center, 250 Windsor Way, New Middletown, OH 44442.