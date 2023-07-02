WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Arnold, beloved wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, passed away on Wednesday June 28, 2023, at her son’s residence in Schererville, Indiana.

She was born on May 26, 1947, in Jacksonburg, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Rodney W. and Julia A. Fluharty.

Rose lived a life filled with love and compassion and dedicated herself to her family. She cherished her family above all else and made it her mission to care for them with unwavering love and support.

Rose enjoyed crafting in the forms of baking cookies for Christmas and family reunions, painting ceramics, gardening with flowers in her yard and yarn craft with her husband, Tom creating placemats and coasters for herself, friends and family.



On December 2, 1965, Rose married the love of her life, Thomas E. Arnold. Together, they built a strong foundation of love that lasted throughout their marriage until Thomas passed away on April 8, 2018.



Rose is survived by her two children, Thomas (Suzzanne) Arnold of Indiana and Michelle (Brian) Copley of Florida; grandchildren, Michael Oliver, Zachary Copley, Elizabeth (James) Roberts, Rachel Arnold and Jaymelyn Williams; great-grandchildren, Michael Jr., Lillianna and Zayda; Rosalynn and Leland and her brother, Bill Fluharty.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Jackson-Milton Chapel and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 6 at the funeral home. A funeral service will follow on Thursday at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will take place at Lordstown Cemetery.

