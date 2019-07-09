Rosaleen B. Murtha, Austintown, Ohio – Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday, July 11 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Brendan Church for Rosaleen B. Murtha, 89, who passed away Wednesday evening, July 3 at Briarfield Manor.

She was born September 4, 1929, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John P. and Mary Terese (Mangan) Murtha.

Rosaleen was a 1948 graduate of Ursuline High School and a 1951 graduate of St. Elizabeth School of Nursing.

She was a nurse for Dr. Charles Stertzbach and then Dr. Kong Oh in Youngstown, retiring in 1996.

She was a member of Catholic Nurses Association and the St. Elizabeth School of Nurses Alumni Association.

She was very proud of her Catholic faith and Irish heritage.

Rosaleen is survived by her nieces and nephews, Mary Jude Kane, Kevin Smotrilla, Sean Shea, Tiernan Shea, Dierdre Dorr, Conor Shea, Jim Murtha, Don Murtha and Tom Murtha; numerous cousins in the United States, Ireland and New Zealand and many friends.

She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Mary Margaret Smotrilla and Patricia Shea; a brother, John N. Murtha and a niece and four nephews, Brendan Smotrilla, Michael Smotrilla, Martin Smotrilla, John Murtha and Brigid Rauch.

Family and friends may call Thursday, July 11 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to Mass.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Marknoll Lay Missioners, Maryknoll Lay Missioners, P.O. Box 307, Maryknoll, NY 10545

Rosaleen’s family would like to thank. Diane and Ed Reese, the staff of Briarfield Manor, The Inn at Christine Valley and MVI Hospice for their kind and compassionate care.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

