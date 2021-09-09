Ronald Theis, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Theis, 66, passed away on Monday, September 1, 2021.

Ron graduated from YSU with a Bachelor’s Degree in Psychology.

He was a kind, gentle person who loved nature, gardening and all of his former dog companions. He was a dedicated blood donor for the American Red Cross.



Ron is survived by his beloved partner, Pamela Wall and his brother, Mike (Kim) Theis and family.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, September 13, 2021 at 11:15 a.m. at Green Haven Memorial Gardens, Canfield in the Chapel at the cemetery.

Arrangements handled by Higgins – Reardon Funeral Homes.

