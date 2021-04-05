Ronald Silver, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Silver, 70, died peacefully Friday, April 2, 2021, at Hospice House.



Ronald was born November 30, 1950, the son of Albert and Helen Geras Silver, Sr.



He was a 1969 graduate of South High School and worked as a pipefitter for Thomas Steel for over 30 years until retiring.





In his spare time, Ronald enjoyed golfing, fishing and doing crossword puzzles but his favorite pastimes were playing with his many grandchildren or anything that included a beer.



Ronald’s wife, the former Frances Fusillo, whom he married May 8, 1982, died January 25, 2020.



He is survived by two sons, Michael (Michelle) Silver of Liberty and Thomas Silver of Mineral Ridge; three brothers, John Silver of Youngstown, Kevin (Georgann) Silver of Youngstown and Albert Silver, Jr. of Pennsylvania; six grandchildren, Tyler, Derek, Angelo, Michael, Jr., Aden and Ethan and one great-grandson, Luke.



Ronald was also preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley Moyer and brother, Frank Silver, Sr.



Family and friends may call Wednesday, April 7, 2021, from Noon – 2:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel, where a funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronald Silver, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, April 6 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.