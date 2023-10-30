YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald R. Kotick, 79, passed away Friday, October 27, 2023.

He was born June 17, 1944, in Youngstown, a son of Michael and Emma Hacker Kotick.

Ronald graduated from The Rayen School in 1962 and spent his career, working 30 years, as a dedicated machinist at Barclay Machine in Salem.

In addition to his professional achievements, Ronald served his country honorably in the United States Army.

Ronald is survived by his sisters, Lois Testa of Westlake and Linda (Dave) Kempston of La Jolla, California; brother, Richard (Judy) Kotick of Akron and the nephew who cared for him for many years, Michael Vitelli of Youngstown. He also leaves several other nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews and many dear friends to cherish his memory, along with his beloved cat, Squirt.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his sister, Beverly Vitelli and brothers-in-law, Robert Testa and Fred Vitelli.

Memorial contributions may be made to West Side Cats, 4305 Market Street, Youngstown, OH 44512.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 1, 2023, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, 4303 Mahoning Avenue, Austintown.

Interment will follow in Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.

