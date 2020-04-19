Ronald Paul Skowron, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Paul Skowron, 75, picked up his wings Thursday, April 16, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital.

Ron was born March 30, 1945 in Youngstown to Joseph and Stella Bush Skowron. He was the youngest of 12 children.

Ron graduated from Cardinal Mooney High School in 1963 and later earned his Associate Degree in Applied Science (Criminal Justice) from Youngstown State University.

Ron was proud to serve his country as a paratrooper during the Vietnam War as a member of the Army’s 101st Airborne Division, after earning his parachutist badge. Ron was awarded many medals of honor during his time of service, including the National Defense Service, Vietnam Campaign, Vietnam Service, Army Commendation and the Bronze Star.

He served his city as a patrolman for the Youngstown Police Department for 25 years, during that time he served as the F.O.P. president. Additionally, Ron served as an officer with the Mahoning County Sheriff’s Office, the Mahoning County Children’s Services and served as a member of the Youngstown Board of Education. After his retirement from law enforcement, Ron was the captain of communications at Infocision and was contributing his time to Community Corrections Association programs until his passing.

Ron was spiritually connected to St. Patrick Church for 75 years. There he grew up praising the Lord with song and was proud to fellowship with the Mahoning Valley Gaelic Society and the Ancient Order of Hibernians.

Ron will be remembered for his charismatic personality, sense of humor, story telling, loyalty to friends and family, sensitivity to humanity and the unconditional love of family. He was and will always be the “Best” papa in the world to his beloved grandchildren, as well as the “Best” father to his beautiful spirited children.

Ron is survived by his lovely wife of 42 loving years, the former Denise M. Sullivan, whom he married November 26, 1977. Cherishing his memory are his four children, Veronica Skowron “Vee Vee – My Baby” of New Market, Maryland, Susie (Anthony) Nicolaidis of Murphy, Texas, Jonathan (Sara) Skowron of Poland and Phillip (Sarah) Skowron of Boardman; five grandchildren, Lydia, Carter and Benjamin Skowron and Marta and Jude Nicolaidis.

He is survived by his sisters, Jean (Norbert) Eidam of Streetsboro, Marjorie Eagan of Hawaii and Gloria (Roland) Carey of Florida; brothers, Bill of North Ridgeville, Robert (Judy) of Florida, Thomas (Kathy) Skowron of Dayton and his twin brother and sidekick, Donald (Debbie) Skowron; along with over 75 nieces and nephews that he was incredibly proud of. The light of Ron’s life was always his family.

Ron was welcomed into paradise by his parents; three sisters, Patricia Skowron, Katherine Zellers-Harrison and Dorothy Biss and a brother, Joseph Skowron.

Due to the current health crisis, a celebration of Ron’s life and memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Arrangements are by the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr’s Centre Drive, Canfield, OH 44406.

