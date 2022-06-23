AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald P. Williams, 63, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022, at his residence, with his family by his side.

He was born on April 18, 1959, in Warren, a son of David and Regina Yannacey Williams.

Ronald graduated from Warren G. Harding High School and worked for Vallourec (previously NSSO) as a refractory supervisor, retiring in May 2020 after 33 years.

He was an avid Dale Earnhardt fan and had a vast collection of Dale Earnhardt memorabilia. Per his request, part of his collection will be donated to Dale’s grandson, Jeffrey Earnhardt. Ronald loved the outdoors and took great pride in his yard and landscaping. He was a fan of all sports and enjoyed traveling to his daughter’s games to watch her cheer. He was a simple man who dedicated his life to his work and family.

Ron is survived by his wife, Missie (Gaia) Williams, whom he married on Aug. 3, 1985; son, Michael P. Williams; daughter, Ashley (Bryan) Gibbs; grandchildren, Greyson and Gianna Gibbs; sister, Kim Moore and brother, Tom Williams;

Ronald was also preceded in death by his father; brother, Jim Williams; and mother-in-law, Mary Ann Gaia, with whom he had a special bond.

A tribute to Ron will be celebrated at the family’s home 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 23, 2022, following a private service.

Arrangements were entrusted to Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.