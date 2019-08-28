Ronald Moran, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

August 26, 2019

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) –  A funeral service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, for Ronald Moran, 85, who died Monday morning, August 26 at Caprice Nursing Home.

Ronald was born March 3, 1934, in Youngstown, a son of Norbert and Rebecca (McGuire) Moran.

He attended South High School and was a U.S. Army veteran.

He worked for Youngstown Steel Door as a fabricator for 20 years. 

Ronald was a member of Eagles Aerie on South Avenue.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Donna (Pandone) Moran; a sister, Eileen Cook of Plumdale, California and a brother, Fred T. (Lucy) Moran of Poland. 

Ronald was preceded in death by his parents; his two sisters, Donna Newcomb and Patricia Thompson and a brother, Norbert Moran. 

Family and friends may call on Friday, August 30 from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. at the funeral home. 

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, 3701 Starr’s Centre Drive.

