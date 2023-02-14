BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald L. Smith, 63, passed away peacefully early Tuesday morning, February 14.



He was born February 23, 1959 in Youngstown, a son of Darwin Lee Smith and Dorothy Berry Suha.



Ronald was a 1977 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School.

Ronald spent his career in the printing and graphic design industry. He started RL Smith Graphics and retired from the business at the end of 2021. He was very passionate about printing and serving members of the community.

He was very active in many organizations, including the Lions Club.

He loved his dogs, Bandit and Twinkie. He enjoyed his weekly poker night with his friends.



Ronald is survived by his wife, Mitzi Rogan Smith, whom he married November 25, 2005; his mother Dorothy of Canfield; five sons, Adam (Colleen) Smith of New Ridgeville, Ryan (Whitney) Smith of Dallas, Texas, Timothy Ruffo of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Samuel Ruffo of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Jacob (Karlina) Ruffo of Canfield; four grandchildren, Kamden, Landyn, Madison and Nathan and two brothers, Donald Smith of Canfield and John (fiancée, Suzann Major) Suha.



Ronald was preceded in death by his father and a brother, James Smith.



Family and friends may call Friday, February 17 from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel, where a funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m.



In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to the American Cancer Society at https://donate3.cancer.org/.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 15 at the following approximate times: 6:47 a.m. on WYTV, 9:43 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.