Ronald G. Taylor, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) — Ronald G. Taylor, 63, passed away peacefully Friday, July 3, 2020, at his residence.

He was born April 21, 1957, in Elyria, the son of Donald G. and Reberta M. Fossett Taylor.

Ronald received a bachelor’s degree in business from Rio Grande College, where he was a member of the Alpha Sigma Phi fraternity.

Ron married Kathy Stephenson Taylor on June 9, 1984 and moved to Canfield, where they raised their family.

He worked in real estate leasing for the DeBartolo Corporation for 10 years and then for the Cafaro Company for the past 23 years, where he became the assistant vice president.

Ronald enjoyed golfing and working in his yard. His greatest joy was traveling with his boys to hockey games and watching them play.

Ronald is survived by his mother, Reberta M. Taylor of Hilton Head Island, South Carolina; his wife, Kathy (Stephenson) Taylor; two sons, Ryan Taylor of Canfield and Jared (fiancee, Shannon Majoras) Taylor of Cleveland Heights; one sister, Denise (Mike) Lordi of Hilton Head; his mother-in-law, Barbara Stephenson of Wellston; two nieces, Jessica (Jeff) Bieszczak of Bay Village and Megan Lordi of Englewood, Colorado.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald G. Taylor; his father-in-law, Ivan Stephenson.

Family services are private.

Arrangements are being handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronald G. Taylor, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Monday, July 6, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.