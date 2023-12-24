NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald Edward Morse Sr., 84, peacefully passed away on December 23, 2023, at his residence.

He was born on June 29, 1939, in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of John B. and Ruth G. (Stevens) Morse.

In his professional life, Ronald worked as a steelworker at Cold Metal Products having retired in 1997.

Ronald had a deep passion for gardening, tending to plants and creating beautiful landscapes filled him with a sense of tranquility and contentment. As he nurtured each seedling into vibrant blooms or bountiful harvests, he enjoyed being connected to nature’s cycles. Additionally, Ronald found solace in fishing; casting lines into serene waters provided moments of relaxation.

In addition to his parents, Ronald was preceded in death by his sisters, Dorothy J. Ingram, Ruth H. Tozer, Shirley Moore, and Mary Francis; and his brother, John Morse.

Ronald is survived by his wife, the former Jean Meek; daughter, Barbara (Ken) Vasko; son, Ronald Jr. (Michelle) Morse; eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, December 27, 2023, from 1:30 – 2:30 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel followed by a funeral service at 2:30 p.m., officiated by Chaplain Wayne Benner. Interment will follow at Greenhaven Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the UPMC Hillman Cancer Center, 3410 Wilmington Rd, New Castle, PA 16105, or to the Family House in Pittsburgh, 5308 Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15224.

Condolences may be sent to www.higgins-reardon.com.

To order memorial trees or send flowers to the family in memory of Ronald E. Morse Sr., please visit our flower store.