Ronald D. “Rear” Coppola, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald D. “Rear” Coppola, 72, passed away on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital with his family by his side.

He was born on December 9, 1947 in Youngstown, a son of the late Louis and Margaret (Bakalar) Coppola.

Ron was a 1966 graduate of Struthers High School.

He was honorably discharged from the Army after serving his country during the Vietnam War.

Ron spent most of his career working in construction.

He was a member of St. Anthony’s Society.

He really had a joy for cooking, especially for others. Ron also enjoyed golfing, billiards, cheering on Ohio sports teams and purchasing his scratch offs. His greatest love was for his family and spending time with his children, grandchildren and his adored kitty, Lilly.

Ronald is survived by his four daughters, Cindy (Tony Marzullo) Martz of Youngstown, Kim (Jarvis) Evans of Buford, Georgia, Allison (Sam) Sandusky of Struthers and Abby (Bob) Stouffer of New Middletown; eight grandchildren, Anthony, Ryan, Shelby, Jarvis, Jr., Isabella, Ethan, Hannah and Leah; three great-grandchildren; three brothers, Rich (Carole) Coppola of Struthers, his twin, Donnie (Kathy) Coppola of Struthers and Ray (Marianne) Coppola of Poland and numerous nieces, nephews and friends.

Family and friends may call on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

A funeral service will take place at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home, with military honors.

To send flowers to Ronald’s family, please visit our floral section.