Ronald D. Handwork, North Lima, Ohio

NORTH LIMA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald D. Handwork, 81, passed away Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at his home.

He was born August 1, 1939, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Doris Graham Handwork.

Ronald started a career at Fithians Vault Company in 1957 until 1970. In 2000, he retired from GM Lordstown.

He was an avid NASCAR and Steelers fan. Ronald loved his grandchildren and dining out.

His wife, Mary Ann Reed Handwork, whom he married March 30, 1959, passed away February 21, 2008.

Ronald is survived by his daughter, Mary Alice Hunt of Texas; a sister, Judy (Ace) Patrick of Vienna; three brothers, Harold (Joyce) Handwork of Salem, Jack (Trudy) Handwork of Cape Coral, Florida and Chuck (Kathy) Handwork of Georgia; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters-in-law; three brothers-in-law and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a son and daughter-in-law, Ronald “Bud” and Cindy Handwork and a sister, Marsha Fink.

Family and friends may call Friday, March 12, 2021, from Noon – 1:00 p.m. at Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Jackson-Milton Chapel, where a service will follow at 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to Truth Baptist Church, PO BOX 115, Atwater, OH 44201.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Ronald D. Handwork, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, March 11 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.