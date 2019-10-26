Ronald B. Sanders, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ronald B. Sanders, 87, died peacefully Friday evening, October 25, 2019, at Shepherd of the Valley in Poland surrounded by his family.

Ronald was born, October 13, 1932, in Pittsburgh, the son of Walter and Ruth (Clifton) Sanders.

He was a graduate of St. Mary of the Mount High School in Pittsburgh and received a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Duquesne University.

Ronald worked in the steel industry for over 30 years, becoming President of PBI Industries before his retirement.

Ronald also was a veteran who served his country in the United States Army during the Korean War.

He was a longtime member of Holy Family Church and the Youngstown Country Club.

While working, he was a member of the Steel Service Center Institute and served on the board.

Ronald joked that he had four main passions in life, family, the Pittsburgh Steelers, golf and Notre Dame Football.

His wife, the former Olga Lubich, whom he married October 5, 1957, died May 13, 2009.

Ronald is survived by two daughters, Kathy (John) Stone of Poland and Linda (John) Krieger of Hunting Valley; son, Brian (Cynthia) Sanders of Streetsboro; nine grandchildren, Emily, Amanda, Michael, Nequel, Colleen, William, Tyler, Julia, Brandon and six great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his parents and daughter, Karen Sanders.

Family and friends may call Monday, October 28, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.

Prayers will begin Tuesday, October 29, at 9:30 a.m., at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian burial at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Family Church, celebrated by Monsignor William Connell.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to St. Mary of the Mount Parish, 403 Grandview Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15211.