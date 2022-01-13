NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger G. Sherman, 80, died Monday, January 10, 2022.

He was born on August 30, 1941, in Youngstown, a son of Ralph and Hepsy (Evans) Sherman.

Roger was a 1960 graduate of Canfield High School.

He was employed by Metal Carbines as a tool builder and machinist.

He was an active member of Prayer Tabernacle.

Roger is survived by his wife, Donna J. Danchise, whom he married on July 28, 1962; daughter, Carla (Raymond) Menzolini, of Knoxville, Tennessee; son, David (Renesmae) Sherman, of Lafayette, Tennessee; brother, Ralph (Joyce) Sherman Jr., of Virginia: four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

There will be no services at this time.

Arrangements are by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel.



