Rodney L. Eyster, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sadly, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, Rodney L. Eyster, 31, passed away at his father’s home in Apache Junction, Arizona.

Rodney was born in Germany and came home to Ohio when he was two. Rodney lived most of his life in and around Youngstown.

Rodney was smart, funny, handsome and so personable and when it came to athletics, well, Rodney could do just about anything. He ice skated, downhill skied and was on his high school swim team. Rodney also had a knack for fixing things. He could fix anything from a light switch to your car engine.

Everyone who met him loved Rodney but he will be especially missed by his lifelong friend, Royce Best.

Rodney is survived by his father, Rod Eyster; stepmother, Kathy Eyster; his mother, Heather Baringer; sister, Chelsea McNeal; maternal grandmother, Carol Carnes; uncle, Christopher Carnes; aunt, Lana Fanos and family; aunt, Jill Lewis and family; cousin, Rachel Shockey and his uncle, Rick Eyster.

Rodney was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Arthur (Lee) Carnes; maternal grandparents, Ilene and stepgrandfather Frank Mangerelli and his paternal grandfather, Earl Eyster.

A small service is being held by Rodney’s father in Arizona.

“Rodney, I will always love you and you will be sadly missed by your Mammer Carol.”

