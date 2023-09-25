CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rocco F. Falleti, Sr., 78, died peacefully, Friday, September 22, 2023, at St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Youngstown, June 26, 1945, Rocco, affectionately known as “Rocky,” was the son of Joseph and Ida Donnadio Falleti.

He graduated from East High School.

Rocco went on to build a successful career in the carpet industry, establishing his own business, Omni Carpet. Rocco’s commitment to excellence and his passion for customer service earned him respect in the community and made Omni Carpet a trusted name.

Rocky’s favorite pastimes revolved around the outdoors. He spent countless hours in the woods hunting or on the lake fishing. His true passion was archeology. In 1997, Rocky formed the Mahoning County Archeological Society, where he served as president every year since its inception. Rocky lived for going on digs and sharing his knowledge and appreciation for history and archaeology with his fellow members.

In his younger years, he was well known for his love of coaching football and baseball and served as a mentor to and touched many lives throughout the community. Above all, Rocky enjoyed cheering on the Pittsburgh Steelers with his sons and grandkids every season.

Rocky’s wife, the former Linda Brown, whom he married January 14, 1966, died September 16, 2006.

Rocky is survived by the his children, Rocco (Patricia) Falleti, Jr. of Boardman, Joseph (Christine) Falleti of Liberty and Liza (Sean) Bukovac of Boardman; sister, Rosetta Clevenstine of Palm Coast, Florida; five grandchildren, who just adored their Papa, Rocco Falleti III, Madison Falleti, Noah Falleti, Jonah Bukovac and Micah Bukovac and his significant other, Virginia Berasi of Canfield.

In addition to his parents and wife, he also was preceded in death by his sisters, Margaret Gaetano and Mary Hurd.

Family and friends may call 3:00 – 6:00 p.m. Thursday, September 28, 2023, at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Boardman-Canfield Chapel. A funeral service will follow at 6:00 p.m.

