Robert Walters, Poland, Ohio – Obituary

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert Walters, 79, passed away Tuesday morning, September 12, 2019, at his home.

He was born July 20, 1940, in Garfield Heights, the son of Clarence and Florence (Mantifel) Walters.

Robert was a United States Army veteran and played the trombone in the military band during his deployment in Germany.

He received his bachelor’s degree from Kent State University and worked as an internal auditor for LTV Steel Company for 35 years.

He spent his free time volunteering for various organizations, including the American Cancer Association, the Special Olympics, Meals on Wheels and he was a volunteer agency member. He was a winner of the Ohio Volunteer of the Year Award.

Robert is survived by his wife, Elaine Walters of Poland; his son, John Walters of Poland and his nephew, Alex Hanchulak of Herndon, Virginia.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his daughter, Julie Walters.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Holy Family Parish, with Monsignor Connell, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Purple Cat, 4738 McCartney Road, Coitsville, OH 44436.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Poland Chapel. Condolences may be sent at www.higgins-reardon.com.

