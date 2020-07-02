Robert W. Sorenson, Poland, Ohio

POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Robert W. Sorenson, 95, died peacefully early Tuesday morning, June 30, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Robert was born April 29, 1925, in Elkhart, Indiana, the twin son of Clarence and Cecilia (Klifoth) Sorenson.

He was a graduate of Elkhart High School and received a Bachelor degree in Air Transportation and Engineering from Purdue University.

Robert worked locally for General Fireproofing as the Director of Price Audit for 20 years until retiring. Prior to moving to Youngstown, Bob was employed at Bendix and Remington Rand in systems engineering.

He had a passion for gardening, particularly for growing dahlias and roses. Robert was a member of the Dahlia Club and spent many years judging at Elkhart shows.

Robert was a true engineer and loved tinkering with things around the house. He also enjoyed watching football and spending Saturday mornings with the guys at “Coffee Clutch”, whether it was at Isaly’s or What’s Cookin.

Robert was also a proud veteran of the United States Navy and he served his country during World War II. Bob was stationed statewide and worked in the airborn flights off the east coast patrolling for enemy submarines.

Robert is survived by his wife, the former Betty Jane Shake, whom he married June 12, 1954; two daughters, Patricia A. Sorenson of Toledo and Carol (Todd) Sorenson-Williams of Cincinnati; Twin brother, Richard C. Sorenson of Granger, Indiana and two nieces and two nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

A funeral will be held privately with family.

The family has requested that material tributes take the form of donations to the VFW Ellsworth 9571, P.O. Box 101 Ellsworth, OH 44416.

Arrangements handled by Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes.

