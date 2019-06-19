Robert W. Mashiska Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held Friday, June 21 at 1:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel for Robert W. Mashiska, 84, who passed away at sunset on Monday, June 17.

Bob was born April 30, 1935, in Youngstown, a son of the late John and Madeline (Bracaglia) Mashiska.

Bob was a 1954 graduate of East High School and received Honorable Discharge from the U.S. Army National Guard.

He was a machinist for Phoenix Electric for 43 years, retiring in 2002.

Bob was an avid bowler at Wedgewood Lanes. He loved all sports and was a fan of the Indians and Browns.

Bob is survived by his wife of 63 years, the former Patricia Ann Collins, whom he married May 5, 1956; a daughter, Patricia Ann (Robert) Tarka of Mt. Airy, Maryland; two brothers, John Mashiska of Austintown and Richard (Sandra) Mashiska of Boardman; two grandsons, whom he loved dearly, Bradley and Bryan Tarka and several nieces and nephews. He had been looking forward to becoming a great-grandfather to his first great-grandson in September.

He was also preceded in death by his son, Robert Mashiska; a sister, Rita Mashiska and a sister-in-law, Beverly Mashiska.

Family and friends may call Friday, June 21 from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. at the Higgins-Reardon Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

Military Honors will be held at the conclusion of the service.

In lieu of flowers, material tributes may take the form of donations to MVI Hospice Care, 4891 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

